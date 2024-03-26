The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.97. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

