The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $82.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $103.89 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 67,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

