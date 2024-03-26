The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $31.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 3,674,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. APA has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.