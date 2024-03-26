The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 199,664 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. 941,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,583,000 after buying an additional 131,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after buying an additional 644,936 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after buying an additional 157,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after buying an additional 857,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.