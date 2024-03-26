The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,484. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

