The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.96. 11,848,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,561,147. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

