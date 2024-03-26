Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,556 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Bread Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Bread Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,591.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,650. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

