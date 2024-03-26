Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

CI opened at $355.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $355.81.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

