Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

