Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $327.50 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.14, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.55.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total value of $8,497,444.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

