Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.73. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

