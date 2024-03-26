Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,527,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $157.33.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,279 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,197. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

