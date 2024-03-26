Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,480 shares of company stock worth $15,805,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.