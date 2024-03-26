Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,549 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

