Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.09. Tilray shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 8,657,552 shares changing hands.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth $2,212,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

