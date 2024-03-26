Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

TF traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.80. 14,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 7.72. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 75.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.743295 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

