Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CAO Anthony Eheli Sells 2,500 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Titan International Stock Performance

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 234,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.10. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

