Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CAO Anthony Eheli Sells 2,500 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Titan International Stock Performance
NYSE:TWI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 234,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.10. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
