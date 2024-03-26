Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $6.85 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

