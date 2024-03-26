Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.