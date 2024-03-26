TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
