TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TCON opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.80. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

