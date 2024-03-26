Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,272,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $4.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.68. 755,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,392. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

