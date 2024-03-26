TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,907. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

