Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,324 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,830,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $139.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

