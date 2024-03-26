Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.61.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $258.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.21 and a 200-day moving average of $219.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.