Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRP. Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

