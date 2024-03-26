Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,569 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Barnes Group worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 333,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

