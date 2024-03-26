Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

