Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 97.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335,591.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335,591.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,667 shares of company stock worth $1,187,393. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Read Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.