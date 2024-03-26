Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Benchmark Electronics worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHE opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

