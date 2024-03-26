Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $29.08 Million Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Enpro makes up approximately 2.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Enpro worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enpro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $159.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $92.04 and a one year high of $167.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 113.21%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

