Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Simulations Plus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,536,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $831.15 million, a P/E ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,659,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,697,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,659,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,697,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $1,653,229. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

