Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 16,823 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for about 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of CNX Resources worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

