Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 19,134 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the period. CSW Industrials comprises approximately 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $228.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average is $198.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $243.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

