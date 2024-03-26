Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,846 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of IDACORP worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.9 %

IDA opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

