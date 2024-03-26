Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,670 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Kforce accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Kforce worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 26.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,557,000 after purchasing an additional 521,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,477,000 after acquiring an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Kforce by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.85. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kforce

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.