TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.52. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 77,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

