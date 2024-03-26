Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.
Trinity Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TRIN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $697.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $360,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
