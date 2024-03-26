Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of TRIN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $697.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $360,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

