Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of VCEL opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. Vericel has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $352,046.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,915 shares of company stock worth $2,676,022 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vericel by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vericel by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

