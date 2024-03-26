Trust Co of the South Acquires Shares of 5,007 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.54. 1,107,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.56 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

