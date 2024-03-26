Trust Co of the South Buys Shares of 178,458 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co of the South owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 936,613 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

