Trust Co of the South Buys Shares of 4,097 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,316,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

