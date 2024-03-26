Trust Co of the South Invests $637,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,343. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

