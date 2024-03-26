Trust Co of the South Invests $832,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. 507,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

