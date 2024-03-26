Trust Co of the South Makes New $509,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Trust Co of the South owned 0.06% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after buying an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 853,760 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 749,491 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,788,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

