Trust Co of the South Purchases Shares of 24,818 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 0.7% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. 529,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

