Trust Co of the South Takes $100.02 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,911,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,019,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 26.4% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co of the South owned 1.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 381,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 229,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,631. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

