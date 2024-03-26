Trust Co of the South Takes $3.23 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,171,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,488,391. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.