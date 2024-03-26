Trust Co of the South Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC remained flat at $37.60 on Tuesday. 5,724,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,977,518. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

