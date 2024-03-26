Trust Co of the South Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 254,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,484. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.