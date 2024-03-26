Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Tuniu Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.84. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.